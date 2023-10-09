Islamabad weather updates – 9 October 2023

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast for Islamabad, the country’s federal capital, for Monday. Here is the latest update on the weather conditions in Islamabad:

Rain forecast for Islamabad

According to the Met Office, Islamabad is expected to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms during the evening and night hours.

Current temperature in Islamabad

As of noon, the temperature in Islamabad has reached approximately 30°C, with humidity levels at 75 percent. The winds are blowing at a speed of 7 km/h, and the maximum UV index recorded is 5, indicating a moderate level of UV radiation. Visibility is around 5 km.

Air quality in Islamabad

The air quality in the federal capital has been measured at 108, which falls in the “unhealthy” category.

Sensitive groups may immediately feel health effects, while even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It is advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

The PMD has reported the presence of a westerly wave over the upper regions of the country, and this weather pattern is expected to persist until tomorrow.

Upper parts of the country are anticipated to experience partly cloudy conditions, while regions including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar Region, and northeast Punjab are likely to witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms during the evening and night. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

