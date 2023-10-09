Israel enforces total blockade on Gaza amid escalating conflict

Following a surprise attack by Hamas, Israel has imposed a complete blockade on Gaza that includes restrictions on food and water.

The attack by Hamas was one of the most comprehensive operations against the occupational country in decades.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defense minister, declared on Monday that as part of a “complete siege” on Gaza, Israel would cut off electricity and bar the entry of food and fuel. Gallant described this action as a battle against what he called “hostile individuals.”

“We are placing Gaza under a total siege… Everything is shut off; there is no access to gas, food, water, or electricity,” according to Gallant in a video statement.

Since Hamas took over the region from opposing Palestinian organizations in 2007, Israel and Egypt have both imposed a blockade on Gaza to varied degrees.

Advertisement

After a significant incursion by Hamas fighters into Israeli territory on Saturday, Israel has regained control of its border villages, according to Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson for Israel. Although there were a few isolated occurrences on Monday morning, according to Hagari, there isn’t now any active fighting in these neighborhoods. Additionally, he mentioned that there might still be terrorists nearby.

Israeli tanks and drones were stationed at openings in the border fence to prevent further infiltrations, with 15 of the 24 border communities already evacuated and the remainder anticipated to be evacuated in the next 24 hours.

In an earlier statement, Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua informed The Associated Press that their fighters were engaged in ongoing battles outside Gaza and had recently captured more Israelis, including events on Monday morning. He asserted that the group’s objective was to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, noting that Israel has previously consented to asymmetric exchange agreements, releasing numerous prisoners in exchange for individual captives or the remains of soldiers.