Israel reclaims full control of Gaza fence as Hamas vows to execute prisoners.

The death toll from the clashes has surpassed 1500.

No Hamas fighters have crossed the fence in the past 24 hours.

Hamas has issued a threat, stating that for every Israeli attack on a Palestinian home without warning, the group will execute an Israeli captive in the midst of continuous strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has enforced a complete blockade on Gaza, including restrictions on electricity, water, food, and fuel. They have also called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, raising concerns of a potential ground assault.

According to the Israeli military, they have regained “full control” of the Gaza fence that was breached by Hamas gunmen who infiltrated into southern Israel on Saturday.

While no Hamas fighters have crossed the fence in the past 24 hours, there is uncertainty about whether some of them remain within Israeli-controlled areas. Mines are being planted in areas where the barrier was breached to prevent further infiltrations.

Israeli TV channels report that the death toll from the Hamas attack has reached 900 Israelis, with over 2,600 injured and dozens taken captive.

Among the Israeli casualties are 260 individuals, primarily young people, who were killed at a desert music festival where some hostages were abducted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge, accusing Iran-backed Hamas of committing atrocities. He stated, “This vile enemy wanted war and it will get war.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 687 Palestinians had been martyred and 3,726 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday. The strikes targeted apartment blocks, a mosque, hospitals, and even infrastructure like roads and houses.

Israel also targeted the headquarters of the private Palestinian Telecommunication Co, which could impact landline telephone, internet, and mobile phone services.

Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida issued the threat to kill Israelis held captive after the surprise attack on Saturday.

He stated that Hamas would execute an Israeli captive for every Israeli bombing of a civilian house without warning, broadcasting the executions.

The United States’ top general warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis and emphasized the desire to avoid the conflict broadening. Iran is known to support Hamas but has denied involvement in the recent attack.

