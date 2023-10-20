JCP recommends name of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as SC judge

A meeting of the Judicial Commission was held.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa chaired JCP meeting.

JCP sent name of Justice Khan to Parliamentary Committee.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan(JCP) recommended the appointment of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan as a Supreme Court(SC) judge.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The appointment of Justice Irfan Saadat as a Supreme Court Judge was recommended by the Judicial Commission unanimously.

The Judicial Commission sent the name of Justice Irfan Saadat to the Parliamentary Committee for Appointment of Judges for final approval.

It should be noted that Justice Irfan Saadat Khan is currently the Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court(SHC).

