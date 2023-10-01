Karachi weather updates – 01 October 2023

The weather will remain hot and dry throughout the province.

The minimum temperature recorded was 24.5 degrees.

The last day was the hottest of the year.

The city of Jinnah will remain surrounded by extremely hot and dry weather on October 1, 2023, Bol News reported.

However, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 24.5 degrees, and the maximum mercury is likely to be 41 degrees on Sunday.

Previously, the last day in Karachi was the hottest day of the year; the mercury was recorded at 40.6 degrees. The humidity ratio in the air will be 45 percent on average during the day and 25 percent in the evening.

Moreover, the sea level will remain suspended in the city. The direction of the winds coming from other directions will continue to change; winds will first blow from the east and northeast, then from the west and southwest.

Due to the change in the direction of the winds, the dust will continue in the city. The heat intensity can be felt up to 43 degrees in some areas. There is a possibility of a slight reduction in the heat intensity in other districts of the province.

Added to that, the weather will remain hot and dry throughout the province. In Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, and Mirpur Khas, the mercury is likely to be between 36 and 39 degrees.

On the other side, the Tharparkar region is expected to be 40 degrees.

Additionally, coastal districts The temperature in Badin, Thatta, and Sajawal is likely to be between 34 and 38 degrees.

Ultimately, the current heat wave in the province is likely to continue for two more days.

