Karachi weather updates – 09 October 2023

  • Karachi’s waether will be dry on Monday.
  • Temperature will reach 32°C at noon.
  • There is little probability of rain in port city.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released a weather forecast for majority of the country, including the port city, anticipating dry conditions.

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C, humidity remains at 62 percent. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.

There is little probability of rain in the port city or elsewhere in the region in the next 12 hours, according to the Met Office.

The province capital’s air quality was rated as Unhealthy at 109.

Sensitive groups may experience immediate health repercussions. With extended exposure, healthy people may develop difficulties breathing and throat inflammation. Limit your outdoor activities.
Most of the country is experiencing continental air. A shallow westerly wave is evident over the country’s northern regions.

Most of the country will likely see dry weather, with scorching temperatures in the south. However, isolated locations in Gilgit Baltistan and neighboring areas can expect partly overcast weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm.

Previously, Partly cloudy, humid weather is expected in the capital of Sindh on October 8, 2023, Bol News reported.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees on Sunday.

Added to that, the air humidity ratio will be 75 PC on average during the day and 65 PC in the evening. On the other hand, the sea breeze will continue in the city. However, light drizzles at some places during the night.

