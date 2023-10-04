Kevin McCarthy: US House of Representatives votes to remove Republican leader

Kevin McCarthy says US House of Representatives votes to remove Republican.

The final vote count was 216-210 in favor of removing McCarthy.

Florida Republican Matt Gaet initiated the removal process by filing a motion to vacate.

Kevin McCarthy, The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has been removed from his position through a no-confidence vote – the first-ever such ousting of a House Speaker in an unprecedented turn of events.

The final vote count was 216-210 in favor of removing McCarthy from his role as leader of the Republican majority in the House.

This revolt among ultra-conservative Republicans was triggered by McCarthy’s recent agreement with Senate Democrats to fund government agencies, which many on the far right opposed.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, initiated the removal process by filing a motion to vacate, accusing McCarthy of making a secret deal with the White House regarding Ukraine funding. McCarthy vehemently denied this allegation.

McCarthy announced that he had no intention of running for Speaker again after losing his role. He criticized Gaetz for pursuing a personal agenda and called the hardliners who ousted him “not conservatives.”

The vote saw only eight Republicans joining the effort to remove McCarthy, with 210 Republican lawmakers backing him.

However, Democratic members sided with the Republican defectors to successfully remove him from office.

The Speaker pro tempore, Patrick McHenry, now holds the interim position of Speaker, but it remains unclear whether he will have full powers or just administrative responsibilities until a new Speaker is elected. A vote for a new Speaker is scheduled for October 11.

This rare motion to vacate had been used only twice in the past century to remove a Speaker, in 2015 and 2010, but had never succeeded until this recent vote.

The Republican Party faces the challenge of selecting a new Speaker amidst internal divisions, with potential contenders like Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer yet to express interest in the role.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes for a swift resolution to the leadership crisis, as the nation grapples with pressing issues that cannot wait.

