Kia Carnival new prices in pakistan, 2023

Overview of the Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival, renowned for its spacious interior and versatile design, continues to be a popular choice among consumers.

Its contemporary exterior and comfortable cabin make it an attractive option in the minivan segment.

Pricing in Pakistan

As of October 21, 2023, the Kia Carnival Executive is priced at an ex-factory rate of Rs17,150,000.

Exterior Features

The Kia Carnival’s exterior design seamlessly combines aesthetics and practicality, featuring LED projection lamps, daytime running lamps, and various other modern touches. It also includes electrically adjustable and heated outside mirrors, along with other convenient features.

Engine Specifications

Powered by a Lambda II 3.5 MPI engine, the Kia Carnival delivers impressive performance with a displacement of 3470 cc, generating 200.1 kW (272 ps) at 6400 rpm and 331.5 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth gear shifts.

Interior Highlights

The interior of the Kia Carnival radiates luxury and sophistication, adorned with high-quality artificial leather seats and a host of modern amenities. It boasts a 12.3″ digital TFT LCD, a 12.3″ infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 3-zone climate control system for optimal comfort.

Safety Features

The Kia Carnival places a strong emphasis on safety, equipped with features such as seven airbags, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and more. Additional safety elements, including hill-start assist control and an anti-lock braking system, further enhance the vehicle’s safety standards.

Disclaimer

The pricing information provided is subject to change due to variations in the rupee/dollar exchange rate and changes in duty and taxes. Please note that PkRevenue assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of the prices mentioned.

