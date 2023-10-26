KIA EV6 2023 price in Pakistan

KIA’s highly anticipated EV6 is making its way to the Pakistani market, introducing modern and futuristic design elements along with advanced electric vehicle technology.

The EV6 represents KIA’s foray into the electric crossover category, promising a range of cutting-edge features and a competitive stance in the evolving electric vehicle market in Pakistan.

KIA EV6 Price in Pakistan 2023 As the official pricing for the KIA EV6 in Pakistan is yet to be announced, the specific cost of the vehicle remains unknown.

However, the anticipated price range is expected to fall between PKR 8,000,000 and 9,000,000, positioning the EV6 as a premium electric car option in the Pakistani automotive market.

KIA EV6 Features and Exterior The KIA EV6 boasts a host of advanced features, with an exterior design that embodies a futuristic appeal.

Notable exterior features include automatic headlight control, black side sill moldings, heated door mirrors, and LED indicator lights. Additional elements, such as rear spoilers and LED daytime running lights, contribute to the car’s dynamic road presence, enhancing its overall appeal.

KIA EV6 Interior The interior of the KIA EV6 is equally modern and feature-rich, incorporating amenities such as an automatic defog system, electric windows, climate control, navigation-based smart cruise control, and a host of other modern conveniences.

With its heated seats, steering wheel, and smart keyless entry system, the KIA EV6 ensures a comfortable and technologically advanced driving experience.

KIA EV6 Engine and Battery Being an electric vehicle, the KIA EV6 operates solely on battery power. Equipped with a powerful 58-kWh or 77.4-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, the EV6 delivers an impressive range of approximately 510 km on a single charge.

The car’s ultra-fast charging capability allows it to be fully charged in 6 to 7 hours, making it a convenient and eco-friendly option for Pakistani consumers.

KIA EV6 Dimensions and Specifications With a length of 4695 mm, a width of 1890 mm, and a height of 1545 mm, the KIA EV6 presents a substantial road presence.

The vehicle’s wheelbase measures 2900 mm, ensuring a stable and comfortable ride for passengers. The crossover’s sleek design and well-proportioned dimensions contribute to its appealing and modern aesthetic.

KIA EV6 Launch and Delivery Date in Pakistan While the exact launch date for the KIA EV6 in Pakistan is yet to be officially confirmed, reports suggest that the vehicle’s release may occur as early as October 2023.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, KIA is expected to commence deliveries of the EV6 within six months from its launch date, catering to the growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options.

KIA EV6 Top Speed and Colors With an impressive top speed of 185 km/h, the KIA EV6 offers a high-performance driving experience characteristic of modern electric cars.

The vehicle is available in nine attractive colors, including Steel Matte Gray, Interstellar Gray, Snow White Pearl, Steel Gray, Glacier, Runway Red, Gravity Blue, Yacht Blue, and Aurora Black Pearl, providing a diverse range of options for potential buyers.

As new updates and official announcements about the KIA EV6 emerge, this page will provide the latest information to keep readers informed about the car’s availability and features.

