KIA Sportage Price Reduction in Pakistan

Several automakers, including Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), have announced price cuts for their vehicles in response to the appreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

The price reduction comes as a relief for consumers, with KIA and MG being the first to implement these changes, while other manufacturers are expected to follow suit.

Updated Rates for KIA Sportage

The prices of various models of the KIA Sportage have been adjusted accordingly. The Sportage FWD, previously priced at Rs8,190,000, now costs Rs8,040,000, reflecting a price reduction of Rs1.5 lac. Similarly, the KIA Sportage AWD has also seen a price drop of Rs1.5 lac.

The Sportage Black variant now stands at Rs9,300,000, down by Rs350,000 from its previous price. Additionally, the Sorento 3.5L FWD has undergone a significant price cut of Rs5 lac, marking a substantial decrease in its retail price.

