KIA Stinger Price in Pakistan 2023

The release date and price of the Kia Stinger 2023 have been announced, set at PKR 28,500,000.

This vehicle is yet to be launched in Pakistan. For more information, you can visit your nearest auto shop to inquire about the Kia Stinger.

Key Features of the Kia Stinger

2500 cc

Automatic

Petrol

6 Airbags

Sun Roof

Rear AC vents

Heated Seats

Push Start

Driving Modes

Climate Control

Kia Stinger Exterior

On the exterior, the GT is fitted with a 365-hp twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-engine.

Advertisement

This setup results in a 12.9-second quarter-mile at approximately 111 mph.

The car features 255/35ZR-19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rear rubber, providing excellent grip and power balance, resulting in a 4.4-second zero-to-60 time.

Kia Stinger Interior

The interior of the car features a standard 255-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with an eight-speed auto transmission. It offers a modern

powertrain configuration and is available in both rear- and all-wheel drive options. The car boasts an 114.4-inch wheelbase.

Kia Stinger features

Advertisement

Lamp Multi-Reflector Headlamps

Partial Chrome Front Grill

Side Mirrors with a Turn Signal

Power Windows

55-liter fuel tank capacity

Kia Stinger Specifications

The new model comes with a range of the latest systems, including an automatic system for opening doors by placing your hand on top of the handle if you have a key fob.

Additionally, it features new side skirts and auto-retractable side view mirrors. For more detailed information, you can visit the official KIA Motors page, which provides comprehensive details and specifications for all KIA models.

