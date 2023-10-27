Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KIA Stinger Price in Pakistan 2023

KIA Stinger Price in Pakistan 2023

Articles
Advertisement
KIA Stinger Price in Pakistan 2023

KIA Stinger Price in Pakistan 2023

Advertisement

The release date and price of the Kia Stinger 2023 have been announced, set at PKR 28,500,000.

This vehicle is yet to be launched in Pakistan. For more information, you can visit your nearest auto shop to inquire about the Kia Stinger.

Key Features of the Kia Stinger

  • 2500 cc
    • Advertisement
  • Automatic
  • Petrol
  • 6 Airbags
  • Sun Roof
  • Rear AC vents
  • Heated Seats
    • Advertisement
  • Push Start
  • Driving Modes
  • Climate Control

Kia Stinger Exterior

On the exterior, the GT is fitted with a 365-hp twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-engine.

Advertisement

This setup results in a 12.9-second quarter-mile at approximately 111 mph.

The car features 255/35ZR-19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rear rubber, providing excellent grip and power balance, resulting in a 4.4-second zero-to-60 time.

Kia Stinger Interior

The interior of the car features a standard 255-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with an eight-speed auto transmission. It offers a modern

powertrain configuration and is available in both rear- and all-wheel drive options. The car boasts an 114.4-inch wheelbase.

Kia Stinger features

Advertisement
  • Lamp Multi-Reflector Headlamps
  • Partial Chrome Front Grill
  • Side Mirrors with a Turn Signal
  • Power Windows
  • 55-liter fuel tank capacity
    • Advertisement

Kia Stinger Specifications

The new model comes with a range of the latest systems, including an automatic system for opening doors by placing your hand on top of the handle if you have a key fob.

Additionally, it features new side skirts and auto-retractable side view mirrors. For more detailed information, you can visit the official KIA Motors page, which provides comprehensive details and specifications for all KIA models.

Also Read

KIA EV6 2023 price in Pakistan
KIA EV6 2023 price in Pakistan

 KIA's highly anticipated EV6 is making its way to the Pakistani market,...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story