KP police arrests PTI leader Kamran Bangash

KP police arrests PTI leader Kamran Bangash

Articles
KP police arrests PTI leader Kamran Bangash

KP police arrests PTI leader Kamran Bangash

  • Ex-education minister Kamran Bangash arrested from his residence.
  • PTI leader Kamran Bangash was shifted to Chamkani police station.
  • Police also arrested Vice President PTI KP Anwar Zeib Khan.
PESHAWAR: Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Kamran Bangash here on Friday.

According to the police, former education minister Kamran Bangash has been arrested from his residence in Chamkani, Peshawar.

Police said that Kamran Bangash was initially shifted to Chamkani police station and later again to an unknown location.

On the other hand, the police have refused to provide details regarding the arrest of former provincial minister Kamran Bangash.

Cases have been registered against Kamran Bangash in various police stations related to the incidents of May 9 and 10, but he has obtained pre-arrest bail in various cases.

On the other hand, Police also arrested Vice President PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Zeib Khan.

The house of former PTI MNA Arbab Sher Ali, Fazal Elahi and Irfan Saleem were also raided to arrest them.

