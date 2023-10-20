KU likely to start Russian Language from Jan24’

KU VC and Russian delegate agreed to start Russian Language.

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and the Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Karachi mutually decided to start the Russian Language class on the campus the next year.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Karachi Natalia Zhadovets after a discussion agreed to start a Russian Language on the campus.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi asked Natalia Zhadovets to share the proposal and course outline of the Russian Language so that he could place it before the relevant platform and get permission to start it from January 2024, which Natalia Zhadovets assured that documentation will be shared with KU administration by the next week.

The visitors also discussed the possibility of having joint supervisors for PhD and post-doc programs as well as the publication of joint research journals and research papers and culture exhibition events on each other campuses.

The Russian delegate welcomed the proposal of establishing an Urdu department in the Russian varsities and expressed that it would help Russian people to understanding Pakistani culture and history and they would be able to learn more about Pakistan and its people.

Later, they had separate meetings with the teachers of arts and science faculties in the respective dean offices and they also visited different departments and centers of the University of Karachi.

On other hand, The University of Karachi announced the results of BCom Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 5, 999 candidates were registered of which 5, 668 students appeared in the exams and 152 candidates managed to clear their papers with the first division, 1, 594 students with the second division, and three candidates passed their examination with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 30.86 percent.