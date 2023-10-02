KU VC urges separate university ranking system for Muslim world

He was addressing panel discussion of ninth STEP.

KARACHI: The vice chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi urged that the Muslim world should come up with a mechanism according to which they could have their own university ranking system.

He said that a separate university ranking system should consider the ground realities of the Muslim countries. He mentioned that the socio-economic conditions of the Muslim world cannot be improved without making heavy investments in education and research sectors.

He observed that ethical values are not included in the ranking standards designed by the West as they have included pro-West scenarios to facilitate their higher education system.

He was addressing the panel discussion of the ninth Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) under the themes of energy, environment, health, AI, and STI Ecosystem, in Isfahan, Iran.

More than 100 eminent scientists, technologists, innovators, leaders, and policy-makers, from different countries participated in the event including general and specialized sessions. The ninth STEP event is being held alongside with fifth Mustafa (PBUH) prize award ceremony in the Iranian city.

He discussed various topics including elite management: maintenance, empowerment, and utilization, promotion of discovery and creativity in educational and research centers, and enhancement of university ranking in the Islamic world.

During his address, KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that the Muslim world should enhance collaboration with each other and said that they should engage with academicians, scholars, and researchers to widen their research opportunities.

He mentioned that an academic conducive environment is essential for quality research. He said that unfortunately due to a lack of economic opportunities people in Pakistan and other Muslim world prefer to go to other countries as they find better options as compared to their motherland.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi added that Muslim scholars would like to stay in their homeland if their governments provide them better environment to conduct research and pay them according to their abilities.

He said that the brain drain cannot be stopped if governments do not come up with suitable policies, and mentioned that the overall ranking of universities in the Muslim world cannot get better if things remain the same.

He further said that we need to give our own model rather than following the university ranking method designed by the West. He observed that the West is utilizing the work of Muslims but their own countries did not give them due consideration and respect.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shared that the fifth Mustafa (PBUH) award ceremony and the ninth STEP provide the platform to interact and foster cooperation among laureates, scientists, technologists, innovators, and policy-makers.