Lahore ranks first among world’s most polluted cities

LAHORE: Amid restricted visibility in the morning owing to foggy conditions, Lahore ranked first among the most polluted cities in the world on the Air Quality Index (AQI), according to a report on Friday.

According to the air quality index, Lahore ranks first among the most polluted cities and its air quality has been recorded at 305 in the air quality index.

According to the air quality index, Karachi was ranked 9th among the most polluted cities where the air quality index was recorded at 117. Karachi’s air quality is also poor and has been declared hazardous for sensitive people.

Dubai became the second most polluted city in the world, where the air quality was recorded at 166 on the Air Quality Index.

According to the Air Quality Index, pollution from 151 to 200 levels is harmful to health, pollution from 201 to 300 levels is extremely harmful to health and more than 301 level indicates hazardous pollution.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered a fine of three thousand rupees for washing cars at home, Bol News reported.

A hearing was held related to the remediation of smog in the Lahore High Court, in which the court said that since the smog season has started, preparations have to be made six months in advance.