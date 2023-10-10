Advertisement
During an eventful night, Lahore was subjected to an intense combination of heavy rainfall, a hailstorm, and strong winds, resulting in significant challenges for the city.

In the late hours of the night, the city experienced relentless heavy rain, accompanied by sizable hailstones and forceful winds. This severe weather had a devastating impact on the city, leading to the toppling of three trees and a utility pole along the renowned Mall Road.

Moreover, the storm caused extensive disruptions in the city’s power supply, with approximately 150 feeders tripping, resulting in widespread power outages in various neighborhoods.

Officials from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported that the most substantial amount of rainfall in Lahore was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, measuring an impressive 55 mm. This substantial precipitation has raised concerns about the potential for flooding and prompted authorities to issue a weather advisory, urging residents to remain vigilant.

