Latest price and features of Peugeot 3008 in Pakistan – October 2023

The estimated starting price of the Peugeot 3008 in Pakistan is PKR 10,500,000. Please note that this price is exclusive of additional costs such as freight, taxes, and documentation charges.

Price of Peugeot 3008 in Pakistan

Peugeot 3008: PKR 10,500,000 (estimated price based on current market trends).

Peugeot 3008 Overview

The Peugeot 3008 is a compact crossover SUV produced by the French automaker since 2008. It made its debut in 2008 and later in 2010, earning the Car of the Year award from What Car magazine for its first-generation model.

In 2012, the hybrid version was launched, becoming the world’s first mass-production diesel-electric hybrid vehicle.

The second generation, introduced in 2016, brought significant design and interior upgrades, featuring an SUV-like appearance and Peugeot’s i-Cockpit technology. In 2020, a facelift further refreshed the vehicle with an enlarged touchscreen, revised rear lighting, and updated front-end styling.

Exterior

The 2020 Peugeot 3008 facelift showcases a modern and bold exterior design. It boasts a frameless grille, gloss black side scoops, and a lower bumper trim at the front.

Full LED headlamps with hook-shaped LED daytime running lights contribute to its distinctive appearance. At the rear, 3-D lion claw-shaped full LED rear lights with scrolling indicators enhance the sporty look.

Additionally, the vehicle includes a panoramic sunroof and 19-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels for improved stability.

Interior

Inside the Peugeot 3008, you’ll find five Alcantara-wrapped seats with black half-leather-effect trims. The dashboard features a visually appealing blend of proportionate shapes and colors. High-quality fittings are evident throughout the interior.

The Peugeot i-Cockpit incorporates a digital instrument panel and a 10-inch capacitive floating touchscreen display for multimedia, climate control, and navigation, with support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Wireless charging is available for front-seat passengers, and rear passengers have access to two USB ports. The vehicle’s audio system boasts five speakers, a subwoofer, and 12 amplifiers distributed throughout.

Safety features include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, extended road sign recognition, lane keep assist, hill assist, descending control, and parking sensors.

Engine

The Peugeot 3008 is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged PureTech petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine delivers 162 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Mileage

The vehicle achieves an impressive mileage of 15 km/l in the city and 20 km/l on the highway. It can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in just 10.6 seconds.

Colors

The Peugeot 3008 is available in the following colors:

The Peugeot 3008 is available in the following colors:

Cumulus Grey
Nera Black
Cumulus Grey
Pearl White
Ultimate Red
Vertigo Blue

Competitors

The Peugeot 3008 faces competition from the MG HS, Hyundai Tucson, and Kia Sportage. The MG HS offers similar features but has a smaller engine. The Hyundai Tucson boasts a larger 2.0L engine and affordability.

The Kia Sportage competes on price but has a less powerful 2.0L engine compared to the Peugeot 3008.

Specifications

The Peugeot 3008 provides a smooth and responsive ride with its small steering wheel and 19-inch alloy wheels that handle various road conditions effortlessly.

Even at high speeds, the vehicle remains easy to control and comfortable. It offers Advanced Grip Control with five driving modes, suitable for different terrains and weather conditions.

As the Peugeot 3008 will be manufactured in Pakistan, local availability of auto parts is expected. However, mechanics may require some time to familiarize themselves with this new.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

