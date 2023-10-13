LHC dismisses PTI’s plea for permission to hold rally at Liberty Chowk

A notification presented by DC not to allow rally.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court(LHC) disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s plea for permission to hold a rally at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

When the plea for permission for PTI’s rally was heard in the Lahore High Court, a notification was presented by the Deputy Commissioner not to allow the rally in Liberty Chowk.

The notification stated that the May 9 incident had originated from Liberty Chowk, and therefore rally could not be allowed.

On this, the court remarked that PTI is not allowed to hold a rally at Liberty, so no other political party will be allowed to hold a rally at Liberty.

Later, Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh of Lahore High Court issued a written decision on PTI’s request.

The judgment states that if the petitioner applies for a meeting at an alternative place, a decision must be made within 72 hours as per the law and the petitioner’s request is disposed of on assurance.

The court ruled that the petitioner can apply to DC Lahore for a meeting at any other place.

