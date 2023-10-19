Advertisement
Edition: English
LHC issues written verdict to grant bail to Khadija Shah

Articles
  • Justice Aalia Neelum of Lahore High Court issued written decision.
  • Court observed state is like a mother and citizen should be given chance.
  • No evidence of setting fire to Jinnah House against Khadija Shah.
LAHORE: Lahore High Court(LHC) has issued a written decision to grant bail to social activist and designer Khadija Shah in two cases.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum of Lahore High Court issued a decision in which the court said that Khadija Shah made a controversial tweet which was later deleted and also apologized. She observed that the state is like a mother and the citizen should be given a chance to apologize.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court ruled that the courts are there to protect the rights of citizens. The prosecution has no evidence of setting fire to Jinnah House against Khadija Shah. The accused has been arrested since May 25 and the trial has not yet started. The court orders to grant his bail.

The judgment further stated that there are contradictions in the statements of the witnesses in the Askari Tower case and further inquiry is required. The court orders to grant bail in this case too.

It should be noted that Khadija Shah was arrested in the case of arson and vandalism in Jinnah House Lahore and she is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Khadija Shah and others in Askari Tower and Jinnah House arson case on May 9.

