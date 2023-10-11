LHC orders to impose Rs 5,000 fine on wrong parking

Justice Shahid Karim issued written verdict on petitions.

Court directed Rs 2,000 fine on motorcyclists without helmets.

LHC instructed Miyawaki forests should be planted in city.

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) directed authorities concerned to fine vehicles over wrong parking and individuals washing their vehicles at home.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the written verdict on the petitions seeking the court’s intervention to curb the threat of smog.

The LHC in its written order directed authorities to slap a fine of Rs5, 000 on the individuals washing their vehicles in their homes and a fine of Rs5,000 over wrong parking in the city.

The court ordered the Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on motorcycle riders without helmets and this order will be enforced across the province.

In a written order, the Lahore High Court said that more Miyawaki forests should be planted in the city and steps should be taken to preserve the old trees.

The Lahore Development Authority has been directed to not initiate any development project in the city before obtaining prior information from the court and the Environmental Department.

The smoke from vehicles, factories, and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.