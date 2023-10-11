LHC rejects plea for de-sealing of Lal Haveli

Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard Lal Haveli ownership dispute case.

Lawyer of Sheikh Rashid objected decision of chairman of ETPB.

The Lal Haveli case will be heard on Oct 19 by LHC Pindi Bench.

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench rejected the plea to de-seal Lal Haveli, residence of former federal minister Shaikh Rasheed.

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the Lal Haveli ownership dispute case in which advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq appeared in the court on behalf of Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique.

On the other hand, Deputy Administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Asif Khan and Additional Advocate General Siddique Awan appeared.

The lawyer of Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique objected to the decision of the chairman of the ETPB and said that all the positions on the board, including the secretary and the director, are held by the chairman.

The court gave half an hour to the Additional Advocate General for the details regarding the powers of the Chairman of the ETPB and adjourned the hearing.

At the start of the hearing after the break, the court dismissed the plea to de-seal Lal Haveli but accepted the petition of the Lal Haveli case for regular hearing.

The court said that the present position of Lal Haveli will remain till the decision of the petition, which will be heard in detail on October 19 and no adjournment will be granted.