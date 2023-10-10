Love in the Air: Jackky Bhagnani’s Romantic Birthday Note for Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the most adored couple.

The pair frequently shows their love by turning the town red.

This day marks the actress’ 33rd birthday.

One of the most well-known Bollywood couples is Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The pair frequently shows their love by turning the town red. Fans are in awe of the couple throughout their frequent public appearances as they set huge relationship goals. This day marks the actress’ 33rd birthday. Although she is receiving sincere birthday greetings from every possible source, her boyfriend Jackky must have the finest one. The actor-producer sent his ladylove the most lovely birthday message on the actress’ 33rd birthday.

On her 33rd birthday today, October 10, Jackky Bhagnani sent her birthday wishes. The Youngistaan actor posted a sweet clip of their sweet interactions. In the backdrop, Lauv’s song I Like Me Better played while he dropped images and videos of them from trips, outings, and other public engagements. The deeply in love pair is without a doubt look lovely together.

Along with the photo, Jackky included a loving note that says, “On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there’s never a dull moment. You’re more than just my companion; you’re my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter.”

He further added, “On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary! (cake, balloons and clinking glass emoji) @rakulpreet”

Have a look at the post shared by Jackky:

Rakul’s response to Jackky’s generous birthday greeting was absolutely beautiful. The actress responded to the post by writing, “Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!!(red-heart emojis) thnkyouuuuu my (red-heart emoji)”

Noteworthy sightings include Jackky and Rakul Preet Singh yesterday night in the city. After a late-night dinner date, the couple was seen exiting a café when the actress received a birthday call. While leaving the café, the pair was spotted holding a big bouquet of balloons in silver and rose gold hues.

