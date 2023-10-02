Lt Gen Munir Afsar appointed as new Chairman of NADRA

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Munir Afsar has been appointed as the Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Federal Cabinet has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as Chairman of NADRA.

According to the statement, the federal cabinet approved three names for the chairman of NADRA on the summary of the Ministry of Interior. The selection committee shortlisted the names of three best candidates for the chairman of NADRA.

It has been said in the statement that the cabinet after detailed consideration approved Lt. Gen Munir Afsar as the new chairman of NADRA.

After the approval of the Federal Cabinet, a notification was issued for the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as Chairman of NADRA.

The Federal Ministry of Interior has issued a notification for the appointment of the new Chairman of NADRA.

According to the notification, the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as Chairman of NADRA will take place immediately.

Lt Gen Munir Afsar, MS in Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing, was awarded the President’s Award for his thesis on rapid geospatial data generation.

Lt Gen Munir Afsar did his MS in National Resource Strategy from NDU Washington and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Remote Sensing at NUST Islamabad.

Lt Gen Munir Afsar has done several research publications to his credit related to various aspects of IT and GIS, he was DG Command, Control, and Communication as Major General.

Lt. Gen. Munir was the Inspector General of Communication and IT.