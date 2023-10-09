Malaria takes shape of epidemic in Sindh; reports 795 more cases

No cases have been reported in Karachi.

Larkana Division reported 26 cases on Monday.

The total number of malaria cases has reached 390,605.

Malaria has taken the shape of an epidemic in Sindh; in the last 24 hours, 795 cases of malaria were reported in the province, Bol News reported.

According to details, the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department said that 326 malaria cases were reported in Larkana Division, 290 cases in Hyderabad, 141 in Mirpur Khas, 30 in Shaheed Benazirabad, and 8 in Sukkur. However, no case of malaria has been reported in Karachi.

This year, 3,90,605 cases have been reported in Sindh so far. In this regard, Hyderabad division has reported the highest number of cases, which is 189 thousand 287.

On the other hand, the Karachi Division reported the least number of cases, which is 2,605 cases of malaria.

Sadly, due to malaria, two people lost their lives this year. The victims belong to Tharparkar and Umarkot.

Previously, malaria cases continue to increase in Sindh; during the last 24 hours, 3 thousand 45 cases of malaria were reported in Sindh on Wednesday, Bol News reported.

1 thousand 319 cases were reported in the Hyderabad division, 1 thousand 17 cases in Larkana, 372 cases in Mirpur Khas, and 173 cases reported in Sukkur.

On the other side, 147 cases were reported in Shaheed Banezirabad, and 17 cases were reported in Karachi division.