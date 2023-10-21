Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man kills younger brother, his wife over honor

Man kills younger brother, his wife over honor

Articles
Advertisement
Man kills younger brother, his wife over honor

Man kills younger brother, his wife over honor

Advertisement
  • Elder brother shot dead his younger brother and his wife during quarrel.
  • Police said bodies of victims have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem.
  • The victims have been identified as Ibrahim and Shakeela.
Advertisement

KARACHI: A man killed his younger brother and sister-in-law by shooting in the name of honor in the Ittehad Town area of ​​Karachi.

Rescue sources said the elder brother shot dead his younger brother and sister-in-law during a quarrel in the house in Jeddah Hazara Colony, Ittehad Town.

Police said that the bodies of the victims have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Arif Aslam Rao said that the elder brother shot and killed the younger brother and sister-in-law. The victims have been identified as Ibrahim and Shakeela.

Police said that the accused wanted to kill his sister-in-law in the name of honor, but the deceased brother tried to save his wife and came under fire.

According to the police officials, the deceased belongs to Swat, while the accused was sitting in the house after killing his brother and sister-in-law.

Advertisement

Also Read

FIA arrests most wanted human trafficker from Rawalpindi
FIA arrests most wanted human trafficker from Rawalpindi

11 inquiries were registered against accused Khurram Iqbal. FIA team led by...

Earlier,  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the most wanted human trafficker in the Red Book while conducting an operation in Rawalpindi.

More than five cases related to human trafficking and more than 11 inquiries were registered against accused Khurram Iqbal.

The raid team under the supervision of Deputy Director Saim Sultan conducted the operation. The inquiries and cases against the accused were registered during 2021 to 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story