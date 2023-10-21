Man kills younger brother, his wife over honor

Elder brother shot dead his younger brother and his wife during quarrel.

KARACHI: A man killed his younger brother and sister-in-law by shooting in the name of honor in the Ittehad Town area of ​​Karachi.

Rescue sources said the elder brother shot dead his younger brother and sister-in-law during a quarrel in the house in Jeddah Hazara Colony, Ittehad Town.

Police said that the bodies of the victims have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Arif Aslam Rao said that the elder brother shot and killed the younger brother and sister-in-law. The victims have been identified as Ibrahim and Shakeela.

Police said that the accused wanted to kill his sister-in-law in the name of honor, but the deceased brother tried to save his wife and came under fire.

According to the police officials, the deceased belongs to Swat, while the accused was sitting in the house after killing his brother and sister-in-law.

