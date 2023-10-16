Mayor Karachi inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at KU

KU DFST and SFA jointly established DFTL.

Food security is biggest problem in present era.

65% national economy based on sustainable agriculture.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui inaugurated the Divisional Food Testing Lab established at the Department of Food Science and Technology of the University of Karachi on Monday.

The KU DFST and the Sindh Food Authority have jointly established the DFTL to improve food quality in the province. The Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also inaugurated the FST Alumni Conference Hall at the KU DFST.

On this occasion, the KU DFST organized a seminar on ‘water is life, water is food, leave no one behind’, of World Food Day 2023.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that food security is the biggest problem in the present era and added that many countries are still facing this problem.

He shared that Pakistan is an agricultural country with about 65 percent of its economy based on sustainable agriculture. He stressed that we need to promote good quality seeds and have to use technologies through which water can be saved.

“This is so unfortunate that despite being an agricultural country we still import wheat and pulses. We need to get out of this situation as soon as possible”.

Advertisement

Mayor Karachi said that every person has the right to get clean drinking water and healthy food. He expressed that steps have to be taken to save minor children from malnutrition and expressed that World Food Day is commemorated all across the globe to inculcate a sense of responsibility in people for the careful use of food resources.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad said that food security is impossible without the supply of clean water. He said that agriculture is possible with water, and water is the most important ingredient in any diet.

Later, the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that water has the most important role in our life. It is very important in the field of agriculture as well.

Also Read Punjab government completes investigation into Avastin injection Avastin injections cause the loss of many visions. The seeds of the...

Another speaker, the Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain shared that the SFA is ready to work with all major stakeholders to improve food quality. He mentioned that equipment for the lab were given to the SFA by the Nutritional International. He shared that the lab is the state of art and its establishment would help the SFA and the KU DFST to ensure better food quality.

Advertisement