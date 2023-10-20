MG4 Car latest price in Pakistan: October 2023

Globally, MG has made a mark with its diverse range of models, and now the spotlight is on the MG4, igniting curiosity among Pakistanis.

The price for the MG4 in Pakistan for the year 2023 ranges from PKR 10,999,000 to PKR 12,990,000.

To cater to different preferences, MG has unveiled two variants, the Excite and the Essence, each tailored to distinct specifications and features, consequently affecting their respective prices.

In the competitive landscape of the Pakistani automobile market, other brands offer alternatives within the same price bracket.

However, the MG4 stands out thanks to its unique set of features and specifications that set it apart from its counterparts.

Advertisement

Delving deeper into the specifics, here’s what you need to know about the MG4 car price in Pakistan in 2023.

MG4 Car Price in Pakistan 2023

The MG4 EV is available in two variants, with the basic model priced at PKR 10,999,000 and the top-of-the-line variant at PKR 12,990,000. While both vehicles operate on electric power, variations in features contribute to the price disparity.

MG4 Excite Price: PKR 10,999,000

MG4 Essence Price: PKR 12,990,000

Difference Between MG4 Excite and Essence

MG4 Excite MG4 Essence Automatic Automatic Electric Electric 6 Airbags 6 Airbags 360 Camera 360 Camera Adaptive cruise control Adaptive cruise control Lane assist Lane assist

MG4 EV Range: KM

In the quest for information about the MG4 EV range on a single charge, it’s been found that this electric vehicle can travel approximately 330 kilometers after a complete charge. Insights from existing users, shared across various social media platforms, corroborate this estimation.

Advertisement

Range: 330 KM

MG4 EV Interior

One of the key highlights of the MG4 EV is its captivating interior, featuring an aesthetically pleasing design complemented by unique materials. The spacious cabin is further enhanced by a large LED display integrated into the dashboard, amplifying the overall appeal of the interior space.

MG4 EV Colors

Currently, the MG4 EV is offered in seven distinctive colors, each adding a touch of personality to the vehicle. The available color options are as follows:

Dover White

Advertisement

Camden Grey Metallic

Brixton Blue Metallic

Sterling Silver Metallic

Volcano Orange Metallic

Diamond Red Metallic

Black Pearl Metallic

Advertisement

MG4 EV Specifications

Transmission Automatic Range 350-450 KM Seating Capacity 5-Person Body Type Crossover Ground Clearance 150 mm Horse Power 167 – 201 hp Fuel Type Electric Battery Capacity 21 – 64 kWh Charging Time 9 – 18 Hours Top Speed 160 KM/H

MG4 EV Charging Time

For those curious about the charging time, the MG4 EV requires approximately 9 hours for a complete charge, ensuring a seamless and convenient charging experience for its users.

Charging Time: 9 Hours

Advertisement

The landscape of the automobile industry in Pakistan is experiencing a paradigm shift, with a rising preference for electric vehicles over traditional petrol engines. MG’s introduction of electric vehicles in Pakistan is set to make a significant impact and is poised to gain substantial popularity in the coming years.

Also Read MG Teases a New Low-Cost Electric Vehicle with a 400-Kilometre Range [Video] Morris Garages (MG) just teased its next electric hatchback, which is most...