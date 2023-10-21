More than 1million officers will be deputed for election duty: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has prepared the list of officers who will perform duty in the upcoming general elections.

A total of 10, 7361 officers will be appointed across the country.

The preparations for the general elections are underway across the country and ECP has prepared the list of officers who will be on duty in the elections.

A list of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling staff has been prepared. The documents said a total of 10,7361 officers will be posted across the country.

54,706 presiding officers, 310,968 assistant presiding officers, and 160,445 polling staff will be appointed in Punjab. A total of 526, 123 officers will be appointed in the province.

Similarly, 20,315 presiding officers, 162,523 assistant presiding officers, and 81,262 polling staff will be appointed in Sindh, and a total of 264,100 officers will be appointed in Sindh.

Meanwhile, 16,525 presiding officers, 100,085 assistant presiding officers, and 50,045 polling staff will be appointed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while a total of 166,655 officers will be appointed.

5,266 presiding officers, 30,150 assistant presiding officers, and 15,075 polling staff will be appointed in Balochistan while a total of 50,491 officers will be appointed.