Murtaza Wahab elected unopposed as UC Chairman

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Union Council(UC) of Ibrahim Hyderi Town.

Under the Sindh Local Government Act, the candidate will have to contest the union council election in 6 months if he becomes the mayor directly.

Even in the case of becoming the chairman of the district council, the candidate will have to contest the union council election in six months.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the notification of the election of Murtaza Wahab as the Chairman of the Union Council.

Earlier, Election Tribunal Malir has allowed Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to contest the by-elections from Keamari Town.

4 candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and two candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) had challenged the approval of Murtaza Wahab’s papers.

The petitions filed against the approval of the papers of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab were heard in the Election Tribunal Malir.