NAB declares Khawaja Brothers innocent in housing society reference

No evidence of corruption found against Khawaja Brothers.

Paragon Housing Society approved by Aziz Bhatti Town.

Accountability Court sent reference to LDA on request of NAB.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khawaja Salman Rafiq innocent in the Paragon Housing Society reference.

According to the NAB report, no evidence of corruption was found against Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khawaja Salman Rafiq, so there is no need to take further action on the reference against Khawaja brothers.

The report says that Paragon Housing Society has been approved by Aziz Bhatti Town and Paragon Housing Society has not been approved by Lahore Development Authority(LDA). Therefore, LDA as a regulator should address minor complaints.

NAB requested that paragon reference be sent to LDA.

The Accountability Court of Lahore sent the reference to LDA on the request of NAB.

