NEPRA increases price of electricity by Rs 1.71 per unit

NEPRA issued a notification to increase price of electricity.

The increase made in form of August monthly fuel adjustment.

The hike will not apply to Lifeline and K-Electric customers.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the price of electricity by Rs 1. 71 per unit in the context of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

NEPRA has issued a notification to increase the price of electricity in the context of fuel charges adjustment.

According to the notification, the increase was made in the context of the August monthly fuel adjustment. The increase in electricity price will be applied to the October bills.

The notification states that the hike will not apply to Lifeline and K-Electric customers.

According to the sources, the fuel price adjustment of August will have an additional burden of 31 billion rupees on the consumers.

Earlier, The NEPRA approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs 3.28 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) from October 2023 to March 2024.

Advertisement

The approved tariff hike will be shown separately on consumers’ bills and the effects of this increase will be reflected in the bills for Oct 2023.

Also Read NEPRA approves significant increase in Rs 3.28 per unit ISLAMABAD: Inflation is a major issue in Pakistan, and people are paying...

Earlier, Inflation is a major issue in Pakistan, and people are paying higher electrical bills. The Power Regulator recently approved a significant raise of Rs 3.28 per unit, causing resentment among already taxed people facing astronomical electricity prices.

The increase in the power price is due to a fuel cost adjustment, which is part of the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) system. This adjustment tries to reduce the additional burden of capacity charges caused by a rise in interest rates, rupee depreciation, and other economic variables.