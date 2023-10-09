New fees of Nadra Smart ID card for October 2023 announced

In a recent update, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has introduced revised fees for obtaining the Smart National Identity Card, which serves as a vital proof of identity for Pakistani citizens and is essential for accessing various government and private services, such as voting, banking, passport issuance, and social welfare programs.

Additionally, it is a mandatory requirement for property transactions and vehicle registration.

The newly revamped Smart NICs come equipped with advanced biometric features and security measures aimed at combating identity theft, fraud, and the misuse of personal information.

These cutting-edge cards contain biometric data and serve as a robust means of identification for all citizens.

A notable aspect of this update is the improved convenience it brings to the application process.

Thanks to NADRA’s latest policies and digital innovations, individuals can now apply for their Smart ID cards without the need to physically visit NADRA offices, making the process more accessible and user-friendly.

The updated fees for obtaining the new NADRA Smart ID Card, effective October 2023, are as follows:

Normal Service: Rs.750

Urgent Service: Rs.1,500

Executive Service: Rs.2,500

These fees offer individuals the flexibility to choose the service level that best suits their needs and urgency. Whether you require your Smart NIC quickly or are comfortable with a standard processing time, these new fees ensure flexibility for all applicants.

This development marks a significant stride in enhancing the security and efficiency of identity verification in Pakistan. It also underscores NADRA’s commitment to providing modern and accessible services to its citizens.

So, if you’re in need of a new Smart NIC, you can now take advantage of these updated services and fees, making it easier to meet your identification requirements.

