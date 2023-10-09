No teacher will perform election duty in polls: Mohsin Naqvi   

He said there is a shortage of teachers in government schools.

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that there is a shortage of teachers in government schools and no teacher will perform on election duty in upcoming polls .

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Pilot Secondary School Wahdat Road and Services Hospital in Lahore.

On the complaints of the students, he directed to provide discounted travel facilities in the speedo bus. He said that there is a shortage of teachers in government schools and no teacher will go on election duty. He said action will be if teachers will be deputed for election duty.

He said that it is not possible for students to sit in classes and teachers to do election duties.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited Services Hospital and reprimanded MS for poor performance. The Caretaker Chief Minister expressed his annoyance over the complaints of the patients about getting the tests done from outside.

He said that despite the existence of the lab, why are the tests being done from outside.

Mohsin Naqvi formed a committee headed by the Special Secretary to inquire into the matter. He said that if it is proved that the doctor is sending the test to the desired lab, action will be taken.

