Omer Shahzad Talks About Being Offered Side Role: ‘I Thought I’d Be Given….’

Omer Shahzad is a talented Pakistani model, singer, and TV actor. As a male supermodel, he soared to notoriety. Omar Shahzad is well-known for his attractive looks and muscular physique. He never sacrifices his fitness. The model has now successfully transitioned to acting, and he has appeared in a number of successful productions. Omer enjoys singing as well. In the drama serial Bharas, fans adored his on-screen partnership with Durefishan Saleem. He also appeared in popular singing shows such as Kashmir Beats. Omer recently made waves after competing in Tamasha and reaching the top five finalists in the reality program.

Omer Shahzad recently participated in a podcast, where he discussed his move into acting. He stated that he expected to acquire acting projects easily and that he would be receiving main roles because of his great modelling portfolio, but when he approached the producers, he was offered a relatively small role in the drama.

“I thought I’d be given Humayun Saeed’s character in a big project like Mere Paas Tum Ho, but I was offered a very small side character,” he explained. Fortunately, Angeline Malik offered me a telefilm, and that’s how I got started.” The actor is presently working on a variety of projects, and fans adore and applaud his plays. Take a look at this video:

On the work front, Omar Shahzad has appeared in well-known drama serials, such as Wo Pagal Si, Be Reham, Bharas, and Mere Humsafar.

