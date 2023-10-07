Operation Al-Aqsa Flood: Palestinian group Hamas fire rockets on Israel

The Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday carried out a surprise attack by launching 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, alongside armed gunmen infiltrating parts of the southern region of Israel.

This operation was declared as “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif, in a broadcast on Hamas media, officially initiated the operation, urging Palestinians worldwide to join the fight.

He referred to it as a decisive battle to end what he called the last remaining occupation on Earth, revealing that 5,000 rockets had been fired.

The Magen David Adom emergency services reported the tragic loss of one Israeli woman, who was killed due to a direct rocket hit. Ambulance crews were dispatched across areas near the Gaza Strip, and sirens blared throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem.

In addition to the fatality, 15 individuals sustained injuries, with two in serious condition, as reported by medics.

Reports from Israeli media indicated that gunmen had fired at people in the town of Sderot in southern Israel. Videos circulating on social media suggested clashes occurring in city streets.

The Israeli military confirmed that a group of terrorists had infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza, prompting authorities to instruct residents in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip to remain in their homes.

The military vowed to defend Israeli civilians, while holding the Hamas terrorist organization accountable for its actions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced his upcoming meetings with top security officials to address the situation.

On the Gaza side, the sounds of rocket launches resonated, and residents reported armed confrontations along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis.

Israel’s ambulance service dispatched teams to areas in southern Israel near Gaza, and residents were cautioned to remain indoors for their safety.