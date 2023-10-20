Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan, China call for ceasefire to end Israel-Palestine tension

Pakistan, China call for ceasefire to end Israel-Palestine tension

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan, China call for ceasefire to end Israel-Palestine tension

Pakistan, China call for ceasefire to end Israel-Palestine tension

Advertisement
  • Both sides stand for cooperation of international community.
  • They demanded for two-state solution and separate status for Palestine.
  •   The joint statement called for cessation of hostilities.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China expressed deep concern over the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to China, both sides reiterated that the fundamental way out of the conflict lied in implementing the “two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.”

The joint statement called for the cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to jointly upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“Both sides stand for unity and cooperation of the international community, oppose hegemonism and power politics, adhere to true multilateralism, and promote humanity’s common values of The joint statement called for the cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to jointly upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Kakar arrives home after concluding visit to China
PM Kakar arrives home after concluding visit to China

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here on Friday after concluding...

“Both sides stand for unity and cooperation of the international community, oppose hegemonism and power politics, adhere to true multilateralism, and promote humanity’s common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom,” it said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story