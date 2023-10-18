Advertisement
Pakistan-China sign MoU for ML-I project

Pakistan-China sign MoU for ML-I project

Pakistan-China sign MoU for ML-I project

Pakistan-China sign MoU for ML-I project

  • The work on ML-I project would be started soon.
  • Secretary Railways said it was breakthrough in ML-I project.
  • He said ML-I will change entire transportation system of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: Secretary Ministry of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said that the work on the Main Line-I (ML-I) project between Pakistan and China would be started soon.

During a signing ceremony between Pakistan and China, he said that it was a breakthrough in the ML-I project.

“ML-I is a strategic project which will change the entire transportation system of Pakistan,” he added. Syed Mazhar Shah said the cost of the project has been reduced from $9 billion to $6.7 billion.

Earlier, Pakistan and China have affirmed their commitment to strengthening high-level dialogue and engagement while enhancing their political, economic, educational, scientific, technological, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

This was the focus of discussions in a bilateral meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF).

Accompanied by their respective ministers and senior officials, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

