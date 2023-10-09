ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the highly irresponsible remarks by BJP politician and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about taking back ‘Sindhu’ the region around the Indus River in southern Pakistan.

Responding to media queries in this regard, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Indian politician’s provocative remarks are inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and reflect a perverse view of history.

She said it manifests a mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is a matter of grave concern that such ideas are being increasingly peddled by BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

She urged India to resolve disputes with neighboring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist designs.

Advertisement

The Foreign Office spokesperson said it is equally condemnable that the so-called reclamation of the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ has been cited by the Chief Minister as a template for reclaiming the region that constitutes part of Pakistan.

She underscored how a Hindu supremacist mob had brazenly demolished the historic Babri Mosque in 1992 to take back the claimed birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya.