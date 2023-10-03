Advertisement
date 2023-10-03
Pakistan extends greetings on Iraq National Day, Korea Foundation Day

Pakistan extends greetings on Iraq National Day, Korea Foundation Day

  • Independence  Day of Iraq is annually celebrated on Oct 3.
  • Korea Foundation Day is also celebrated on October 03.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan extended greetings to the people and governments of Iraq and Korea as the two countries celebrated their National Day and Foundation Day respectively.

“On the occasion of National Day of the Republic of Iraq, we extend our heartiest felicitations to its people and Government,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. Also known as Iraq Independence Day, the Day is annually celebrated on October 3 to mark the country’s independence from Britain in 1932.

“On the occasion of National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea, we extend our heartiest felicitations to its people and Government,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Korea Foundation Day is celebrated the foundation of the first Korean state, Gojoseon, in history. The state was founded by Dangun, the Founding Father of Korea, in 2333 BCE.

