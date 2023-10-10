Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan Railways decides to upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station  

Pakistan Railways decides to upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station  

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Railways decides to upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station  

Pakistan Railways decides to upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station  

Advertisement
  • Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar chaired a meeting.
  • It was reviewed commercialization plan of Pindi Railway Station.
  • The redeveloping of Pindi Railway Station can become business hub.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade and commercialize the Rawalpindi Railway Station on modern lines to make it economic hub and generate more revenue for the department.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime, Shahid Ashraf Tarar .

During the meeting, it was reviewed for up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi Railway Station. The minister said that railway stations would remain important commercial hubs in the future, earning substantial revenue and generating economic opportunities at large scale.

Also Read

Adiala jail admin refuses to allow Imran Khan to talk to his sons
Adiala jail admin refuses to allow Imran Khan to talk to his sons

The Adiala Jail administration has once again refused to allow PTI Chairman...

The value addition to Rawalpindi Railway Station and its surroundings would make it commercially viable and would generate significant revenues for all the stakeholders involved. Besides, improving passenger facilitation, the redeveloping of Rawalpindi Railway Station can become a business hub.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story