Pakistan Railways decides to upgrade Rawalpindi Railway Station  

Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar chaired a meeting.

It was reviewed commercialization plan of Pindi Railway Station.

The redeveloping of Pindi Railway Station can become business hub.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade and commercialize the Rawalpindi Railway Station on modern lines to make it economic hub and generate more revenue for the department.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime, Shahid Ashraf Tarar .

During the meeting, it was reviewed for up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi Railway Station. The minister said that railway stations would remain important commercial hubs in the future, earning substantial revenue and generating economic opportunities at large scale.

The value addition to Rawalpindi Railway Station and its surroundings would make it commercially viable and would generate significant revenues for all the stakeholders involved. Besides, improving passenger facilitation, the redeveloping of Rawalpindi Railway Station can become a business hub.