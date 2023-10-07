Pakistan voices concerns on Middle East situation

Pakistan is closely monitoring unfolding situation in Middle East.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution.

PM said he was heartbroken by escalating violence in Middle East.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday while voicing concerns about the human cost of the escalating situation in the Middle East, called on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said. Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

“A viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it was reiterated.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he was heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East which underscored the urgent need to address ‘the Palestine Question’.

In a post on X, the prime minister said “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.”