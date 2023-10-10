Pakistani Celebrities Speak Out Against Zainab Abbas’ Departure From India

Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, has fled India, claiming safety fears.

Her exit was received with harsh criticism from Pakistani celebrities.

Director Nabeel Qureshi and Ahmed Ali Butt shared their views on the situation.

Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, has fled India, claiming safety fears, after an anti-minority lawyer in India filed a complaint against her for ‘anti-Hindu’ tweets. Her exit was received with harsh criticism from Pakistani celebrities, who voiced their unhappiness at their country’s lack of representation at the World Cup.

Director Nabeel Qureshi called Zainab’s departure “ridiculous,” claiming that there are already few Pakistani fans and journalists in India.

He wrote, “This is the limit! Ridiculous, already so many fans and journalists are not getting a visa’s either.”

Ahmed Ali Butt, an actor and singer, termed it a pathetic move to target professional women.

He penned, “A very pathetic move from a very pathetic world cup. Seriously!! We shoudl BAN going such Pathetic Hosting countries who target professional women.”

According to Vineet Jindal, the tweets were written around nine years ago under the username zainablovessrk, which was then changed to ZAbbasofficial and is now the sports presenter’s official account.

