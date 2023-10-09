Pakistani Celebs Raise Their Voices For Palestine Amid Israel-Gaza War

Pakistani celebs have spoken out in favour of Palestine’s independence.

People from all around the world have been speaking out.

Leaders demanded an end to the territorial dispute immediately.

Pakistani celebrities have spoken out in favour of Palestine’s independence as the death toll in Gaza rose to 436 as a result of Israel’s ferocious airstrikes in retaliation for Hamas attacks.

As of Monday, 81 children and 61 women have died in Gaza, and more than 2,000 people have been injured.

The most recent clashes broke out when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing Israeli troops and kidnapping civilian and military leaders, including some foreigners.

People from all around the world have been speaking out about the attack and urging international leaders to take action while the conflict has gone on.

A number of Pakistani celebrities, including Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, and Dananeer Mobeen, expressed their continued support for Palestine on social media.

Here is how Pakistani celebs have raised their voices for Philistine:

From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free! InshaAllah 🇵🇸 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 8, 2023

I’m Not From Palestine But When You Bleed I Bleed Too Because! We Are All One Ummah! ✊ 🇵🇰🇵🇸 Advertisement My Heart is With Palestine 🫀@yumnazaidi3#SupportGaza #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/ArilzIgsvg — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) October 8, 2023

As a result of Saturday’s unexpected strikes by Hamas, which has long fought against Israeli colonization of Palestine, Pakistani political leaders also harshly denounced Israel’s “disproportionate reaction.”

Leaders demanded an end to the territorial dispute immediately now, pointing out that Israel was denying the Palestinians their right to self-determination.

