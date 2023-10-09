Pakistani Film ‘In Flames’ Takes Best Feature Award At Canadian Film Festival

In Flames won the Best Feature award at the ISAFF Canada.

The official Instagram account of the movie informed of the joyful news.

In Flames had already received acclaim from Indian director Anurag Kashyap.

An enormous step forward for cinema and the film business was made when the Pakistani movie In Flames won the renowned Best Feature award at the International South Asian Film Festival Canada (ISAFF Canada).

In partnership with Zarrar Kahn and Mohammad Ali Hashmi, the official Instagram account of the movie informed its followers of the joyful news. They also expressed their gratitude for being a member of the South Asian filmmaking community on a worldwide scale.

The captions reads, “We won Best Feature! Thank you ISAFF Canada for this incredible honour! It means the world! We are so grateful to be part of South Asian excellence in Canada and around the world. This award goes to our entire team! We did it, guys!”

In Flames, a masterpiece of film that is devoid of music expands viewers’ perspectives. Rameesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Omair Javaid make up the ensemble cast of In Flames.

In Flames had already received acclaim from Indian director Anurag Kashyap, who described it as more than just a moody horror movie.

