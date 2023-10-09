Passenger dies of cardiac arrest in foreign flight

A passenger suffered heart attack in mid-air flight from Muscat to Islamabad.

Aircraft had to make emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The deceased passenger named Besharat and he was from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A passenger died of cardiac arrest on a flight from Muscat to Islamabad, due to which the foreign aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

A passenger suffered a heart attack on a foreign airline flight from Muscat to Islamabad. The captain immediately made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport.

Ambulance and paramedical staff were called at Karachi Airport, airport sources said that the doctors checked the patient and the passenger had already died.

The deceased passenger was named Besharat and was from Bagh Azad Jammu Kashmir. The body of the passenger was handed over to the Karachi Airport staff.

On the other hand, in the flight of a foreign airline from Karachi to Istanbul, a technical problem occurred in the plane, upon which the captain contacted the air traffic controller and made an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

Also Read FIA Immigration detains most wanted accused in Karachi A major operation took place in Karachi. Accused Abdullah Ahmed's name is...

Advertisement

Earlier, The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration operation has taken a major turn in the city. The most wanted accused by Punjab police failed to escape from Karachi Airport and was immediately detained on Sunday.

According to details, the accused Abdullah Ahmed’s name was included in the most wanted persons list.