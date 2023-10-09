Pervez Elahi challenges rejection of his contempt plea against police officials in arrest case

PTI President Pervez Elahi’s on Monday challenged the single benchs’ decision to reject contempt petition against the police officials on his illegal arrest outside the police lines.

Pervez Elahi filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Raziq.

The plea demanded court to overturn the decision that rejected his contempt petition against the police officials involved in his arrest.

In the appeal, he urges the court to annul the single bench decision made on September 7 and initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officers involved.

Furthermore, Elahi requests that departmental action be taken against the individuals responsible for his arrest.

Advertisement

PTI President Pervez Elahi also seeks an order for his production in court and, notably, an order for his release.

This development in the case adds another layer of complexity to the legal proceedings surrounding Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s arrest outside the police lines.