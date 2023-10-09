PHC gives verdict regarding admission in medical colleges

PHC upheld KP Govt’s decision to conduct medical college admission test.

Court observed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) exposed cheating during test.

PHC ordered to conduct MDCAT tests in six weeks by ensuring transparency.

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has given its verdict in a case related to the medical college admission test Medical & Dental College Admission Test(MDCAT) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PHC upheld KP government’s decision to conduct the medical college admission test again in six weeks.

In its written verdict, the high court observed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) exposed cheating during the Medical and Dental College admission tests (MDCAT) tests in KP.

In view of the JIT report, the KP government had decided to conduct the MDCAT test again. The high court stated in its verdict that the court would not interfere in the matter after the approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

While upholding the decision, the PHC ordered to conduct MDCAT tests in six weeks in accordance with the cabinet’s directives besides ensuring transparency.

