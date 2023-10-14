PHC orders to grant Pakistani citizenship to Afghan citizen

PHC written decision said Zeenat Begum is a Pakistani citizen.

ISLAMABAD: The Peshawar High Court has ordered to grant Pakistani citizenship to an Afghan citizen based on his marriage to a Pakistani woman.

The Peshawar High Court has said in a written decision that Zeenat Begum is a Pakistani and her husband is an Afghan citizen.

The High Court ordered that Zeenat Begum is a Pakistani citizen, so the husband should be given Pakistani citizenship.

The court observed that Zeenat Begum’s husband should submit his application to the Ministry of Interior.

It should be noted that the federal government has given a deadline of October 31 to the illegally staying foreigners to leave Pakistan, after which many families have returned to Afghanistan.

