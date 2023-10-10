PM Anwaar Kakar to visit Quetta today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will visit Quetta on Tuesday (today), Bol News reported.

The Prime Minister will specially participate in the 14th meeting of Balochistan Apex Committee to discuss the current situation of implementation of the National Action Plan in the province.

The Prime Minister will also meet with the caretaker provincial leadership.

On October 9, PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, calling them the “real-life heroes”, had paid a rich tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed who were martyred in an anti-terror operation in Zhob district.

“In a daring operation in Zhob district, our security forces brought 5 terrorists to justice. Real-life heroes, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the prime minister had written on social media platform X. He had said their dedication reinforced the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. We honor our brave soldiers,” he had remarked.