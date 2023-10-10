PM calls for trickle down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

PM said this while attending meeting of Provincial Apex Committee.

The forum briefed about revised National Action Plan and CPEC projects.

COAS highlighted Pakistan Army would provide full support.

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasised that the initiatives taken by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) at the federal level should have a trickle-down effect in each province for the benefit of the people.

The prime minister said this while attending the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC or non-CPEC private projects. The meeting was also briefed about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularization measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured full support of the federal government. During the session, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized that the socio-economic development of Balochistan was imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.

The COAS highlighted that the Pakistan Army would provide full support in concert with the law enforcement agencies and other government departments for enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The prime minister said that Balochistan was rich with mines and minerals and that development in that sector would generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area. Moreover, investments in agriculture and information technology should also be focused apart from human resource development, he added.

He underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the initiatives. The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people were united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the prime minister and COAS were received by Balochistan chief minister and Balochistan corps commander.